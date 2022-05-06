Catholic World News

Cardinal Ranjith: German bishops’ Synodal Path is unacceptable

May 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Sri Lanka, a former Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship (2005-2009), praised the Pope’s curial reform and said he “cannot accept” the German bishops’ Synodal Path.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!