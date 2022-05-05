Catholic World News

Pope variety of callings in message for Day of Prayer for Vocations

May 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 59th World Day of Prayer for Vocations, Pope Francis says that the variety of different vocations enriches the Church and shows the breadth of God’s plan, “like the tiles of mosaic.”



The World Day of Prayer for Vocations will be celebrated on Sunday, May 8; the theme selected for this year is: “Called to Build the Human Family.” The Pope’s message was released on May 5.



The full text of the Pope’s message, entitled “Called to Build the Human Family,” is available on the Vatican web site.

