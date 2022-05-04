Catholic World News

Papal prayer for journalists on World Press Freedom Day

May 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: On World Press Freedom Day (May 3), Pope Francis tweeted, “Let us #PrayTogether for the journalists who pay in person, with their lives or imprisonment, to serve this right. Special thanks to those who courageously inform us of the wounds of humanity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

