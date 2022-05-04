Catholic World News

Video released for May papal prayer intention

May 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on his May prayer intention (for faith-filled young people), Pope Francis advised young people to listen to their grandparents, as well as look to Mary’s “courage, the way she knew how to listen, and her dedication to service.”

