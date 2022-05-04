Catholic World News

Patriarch Kirill denies that Russia has attacked Ukraine

May 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We don’t want to fight with anyone,” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, preached on May 3. “Russia has never attacked anyone, it has only defended its borders.”



After asking for the saints’ intercession to protect Russia’s “sacred borders,” Patriarch Kirill prayed that Russians would have the “wisdom, strength and honor, if necessary, to defend the sacred borders of the fatherland.”

