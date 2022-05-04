Catholic World News

Ukraine bishop: ‘As long as there are believers in Kharkiv, I will remain with them’

May 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been under attack by Russian forces since the war began.



“As long as there are believers in the city, I will remain with them,” said Bishop Pavlo Honcharuk, 44, who was appointed the Latin-rite bishop there in 2020. “God, and my faith, give me the strength for this. We – the priests – are not armed. We are men of the Church. Our weapons are the Word of God, and prayer.”

