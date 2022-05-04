Catholic World News

Efforts to end Easter bombing cover-up will prevail, Sri Lanka cardinal says

May 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500.



“Many were aware of the attacks [beforehand], except for us,” Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith preached at a memorial Mass. “They never told us about it. If they had told us, we could have saved those people.”



“The people were sacrificed because some wanted power,” Cardinal Ranjith continued, as he charged that “the President and all other officials, including in the security forces,” were guilty of “dereliction from their duties.”

