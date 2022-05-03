Catholic World News

Pope plans injections to ease knee pain

May 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has revealed that he will undergo injections to ease severe pain in his knee.



During an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the Pope said that he has been handicapped by the knee problem, which he described as a torn ligament. Although he has had the problem “for a long time,” he said, it has recently become severe and now “I can’t walk.”



Pope Francis has apologized for remaining seated during his most recent audiences, saying that he is obeying doctors’ orders. He reports that he finds it humiliating.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!