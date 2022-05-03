Catholic World News

President Biden, First Lady issue statement for Eid al-Fitr

May 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the festival marks the end of Ramadan, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wrote that “the Holy Qur’an urges people to stand firmly for justice and reminds us that we were created as nations and tribes so that we may get to know one another. The tradition of religious freedom for all strengthens our country, and we will continue to work with Americans of all beliefs and backgrounds to safeguard and deepen our collective commitment to this fundamental principle.”

