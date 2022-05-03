Catholic World News

‘Black Catholic nuns: A compelling, long-overlooked history’

May 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Associated Press has published a lengthy article, with 26 photographs, on African-American nuns. The article is based in part on a forthcoming book, Subversive Habits: Black Catholic Nuns in the Long African American Freedom Struggle.

