Church leaders point to climate change after South Africa floods

May 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The KwaZulu-Natal floods have caused at least 435 deaths and $650 million in property damage.



“Last night in church I talked a lot about climate change because there are people who don’t quite understand, but now we can see its consequences,” Archbishop Siegfried Jwara of Durban said.

