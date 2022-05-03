Catholic World News

Anglican primate visits Canadian residential school survivors

May 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “The Anglican Church committed grievous sins against the Indigenous, Inuit and Métis peoples of Canada,” Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury said during a visit to Canada. “I commit to walking with you on the long journey of renewal and reconciliation for as long as the Lord gives me strength to do so.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!