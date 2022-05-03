Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch renews condemnation of invasion, criticism of Moscow Patriarch

May 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “You cannot claim to be a brother to another people and bless the war waged by your state,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, said of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow.



“You cannot insist that Ukraine belongs to you ecclesiastically, but let the faithful of the ecclesiastical structure under Moscow be killed and their churches destroyed by the Russian bombing.”

