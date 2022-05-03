Catholic World News

‘A macabre regression of humanity’: Pope pleads for humanitarian corridors for Mariupol

May 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “My thought goes to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, ‘Mary’s city,’ barbarically bombed and destroyed,” Pope Francis said on May 1, following his Regina Caeli address. “Once again, from here, I renew my request that safe humanitarian corridors be arranged for the people trapped in the steelworks in that city.”



“I suffer and weep, thinking of the sufferings of the Ukrainian people, and in particular, the weakest, the elderly and children,” he continued. “There are even terrible reports of children being expelled and deported.”



“And while we are witnessing a macabre regression of humanity, I wonder, along with so many anguished people, if peace is truly being sought; whether there is the will to avoid a continued military and verbal escalation; whether everything possible is being done to silence the weapons,” he added. “I beg you, let us not surrender to the logic of violence, to the perverse spiral of weapons. May the path of dialogue and peace be taken!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!