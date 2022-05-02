Catholic World News

US bishops’ charitable group still funding group involved in abortion advocacy

May 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A new report from the Lepanto Institute shows that the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) has continued to provide funding for the Ostara Initiative, despite clear evidence that the group supports abortion.



In 2020 the Lepanto Institute reported that Ostara, a group that supports pregnant women in prison, has helped with abortion referrals. Ostara’s proclaimed mission is to “end prison birth,” and the group’s co-founders, in a recent article, complained that imprisoned women “have been denied access to their constitutional right to abortion.”



Since the release of that 2020 report, the Lepanto Institute now notes, the CCHD has given two more grants to the Ostara Initiative. The CCHD is supervised by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

