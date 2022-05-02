Catholic World News
Pope encourages pharmacists to combat misinformation
May 02, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on May 2 to an audience of Catholic pharmacists, Pope Francis said that they should act as “a bridge between citizens and the health system.”
The Pontiff explained that pharmacists have the opportunity to “unmask misleading information” about health-care issues, and to educate people about healthy living.
