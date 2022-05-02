Catholic World News

Christians and Buddhists together should promote ‘resilience,’ Vatican says

May 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an annual message to the world’s Buddhists, the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue says that “our religious and moral sense of responsibility should motivate us to sustain humanity in its quest for reconciliation and resilience.”



The Vatican message—released for the Buddhist feast of Vesakh, which celebrates the “enlightenment” of the Buddha—says that Christians and Buddhists should work together to ensure the “resilience” of people living in a world beset by crises. The message enumerates the problems:





Frequent natural disasters related to the ecological crisis have exposed our fragility as citizens of a shared Earth. Conflicts continue to shed innocent blood and to provoke widespread suffering. Sadly, there are still those who use religion to justify violence.

