Catholic World News

Churches burned down in southern Ethiopia; at least 3 killed

May 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Borkena

CWN Editor's Note: Tension have risen between Ethiopian Orthodox Christians and Muslims over the past week. Following an attack on a Muslim funeral, at least three churches have been burned down.



The African nation of 110.9 million (map) is 60% Christian (41% Orthodox, 16% Protestant), 34% Muslim, and 6% ethnic religionist.

