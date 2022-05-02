Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: army is ‘gradually liberating our land from the Russian occupier’

May 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on May 1 that “the Ukrainian army is gradually liberating our land from the Russian occupier.”



Nonetheless, several cities sustained significant damage from bombs, and “the enemy is trying to do everything to make the city [of Mariupol] a big cemetery, digging new mass graves, abusing the local population.”

