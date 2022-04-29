Catholic World News

Abuse commission will retain independence, Pope promises

April 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Although the special papal commission on sexual abuse has been incorporated into the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Pope Francis has assured the group that it will retain its autonomy.



At an April 29 audience with members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, the Pope said that in his reorganization of the Roman Curia, he placed the commission within the newly structured dicastery, “but independent, with a president appointed by the Pope.” He repeated: “Independent.”



The commission needed a permanent presence, the Pontiff continued, “so that the Church may not only be a safe place for minors and a place of healing, but may prove completely trustworthy in promoting their rights worldwide.”



The Pope encouraged the commission to continue providing support for abuse victims and advice for bishops. He said: “The testimony of the survivors represents an open wound on the Body of Christ, which is the Church.”

