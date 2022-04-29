Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: Russia has expelled, deported over 1 million Ukrainians

April 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: In his daily address, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on April 28 that over a million Ukrainians, 200,000 of them children, have been expelled or deported by Russian forces.



“People expelled from their land, children who are deprived of their land inheritance, become strangers, exiles on that land.” said Major Archbishop Shevchuk. “But the Lord God says: ‘Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!