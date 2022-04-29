Catholic World News

Pope thanks Papal Foundation for supporting Church’s mission

April 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 28, Pope Francis received a 100-member delegation of the Papal Foundation. The charity, founded in 1988 and based in Pennsylvania, funds projects selected by the Pontiff.



“Your charitable outreach continues to extend to those on the peripheries of society who live in material, and frequently spiritual, poverty,” the Pope said. “At the same time, as we are witnessing in these days the devastating effects of war and conflict, you increasingly see the need to provide care and humanitarian assistance to its victims.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

