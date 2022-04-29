Catholic World News

Pope encourages Polish pilgrims to cultivate ecumenism and mercy

April 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 28, Pope Francis received 2,000 pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Lodz in Poland. The pilgrimage was ecumenical in nature, and included Orthodox and Calvinist leaders.



During his address, Pope Francis paid tribute to the archdiocese’s first bishop, Bishop Wincenty Tymieniecki, who died in 1934.



“Through his episcopal ministry the Holy Spirit has inscribed these two essential aspects of Christianity —mercy and ecumenism —in the ‘DNA’ of your Church in Łódź, as a legacy and task for generations to come,” Pope Francis said. “Today mercy requires great ‘imagination.’”

