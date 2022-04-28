Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese settles abuse cases

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago has agreed to settle abuse cases against five clerics, with a payment of $800,000 to the complainants.



The cases include an abuse charge against Father George Clements, the noted civil-right activist, who in 1980 became the first American Catholic priest to adopt a child. Father Clements, who would go on to adopt three other children, died in 2019.

