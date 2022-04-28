Catholic World News

Pope says traditionalist priests must concelebrate Chrism Mass

April 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis reportedly told French bishops that all priests—including those who belong to institutes dedicated to the traditional Latin liturgy—should be required to concelebrate the Chrism Mass with the local bishop.



Archbishop Eric de Moulins d’Amieu de Beaufort of Reims, the president of the French episcopal conference, reported that the Pope made this statement during an audience with the French hierarchy.



Last year Archbishop Roland Minnerath of Dijon ousted priests of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter from his archdiocese, explaining that they had declined to concelebrate the Chrism Mass. (Archbishop Minnerath retired early this year, having reached the age limit of 75.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!