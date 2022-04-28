Catholic World News

Patriarch Kirill: ‘Russia will be invincible’ if nation preserves its faith

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Russian Orthodox Church called on Russians to defend Moscow from “centers of power abroad ... because only in unity is our strength, and if we preserve in our hearts the faith of our fathers, then Russia will be invincible.”



“Victory is not always that of arms, but also the victory of the spirit, and many today would like this spirit to disappear,” he continued.

