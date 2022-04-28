Catholic World News

Argentine prelate decries city’s drug campaign

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Argentine bishops’ Commission for Life, the Laity and Family criticized an Argentine city’s distribution of leaflets that offered tips on how to use marijuana and cocaine more safely.



Bishop Jorge Vázquez of Morón said that the leaflets ignore “the serious consequences and irreparable harm of consumption,” and spoke of “the devastating effects that the use of these substances is having on young people and their families.”

