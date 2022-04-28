Catholic World News

Vatican trial places Pope Francis at center of London deal

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Tommaso Di Ruzza, who led the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority from 2015 to 2020, is among the defendants in the Vatican trial related to a London property deal. Di Ruzza is accused of failing to alert Vatican prosecutors to the suspicious deal and failing to block a payment to the broker in the deal.



Di Ruzza testified that he did not have authority to block the payment and that “Pope Francis asked him to help the Vatican Secretariat of State get full control” of the London property, the Associated Press reported.

