See Naomi and Ruth as models for generations, Pope suggests

April 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on April 27, Pope Francis pointed to the biblical figures of Naomi and Ruth as a model for “the alliance between generations that opens up the future.”



Continuing his meditations on old age, the Pope said that the Book of Ruth shows “the polyhedron of fundamental affections that make up the family grammar of love.” The story of the two women, he said, shows “where youth reveals itself to be capable of restoring enthusiasm to mature age.”



Pope Francis advised mothers-in-law to learn from the story, to treasure their daughters-in-law and “be careful with your tongue.”

