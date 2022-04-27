Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell: Pope must defend apostolic tradition

April 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis “will speak... will have to speak” about the changes in Church teaching suggested by the German bishops in their Synodal Path, Cardinal George Pell told a Catholic Herald interviewer.



Cardinal Pell, who signed the recent fraternal correction to the German bishops, said that the letter—now signed by dozens of prelates from around the world—was designed to “reassure [the Pope] that the overwhelming majority of Catholic bishops throughout the world stand with the tradition.”



The Australian cardinal said that the fundamental question addressed by the fraternal letter, in response to the German bishops’ proposals, is “whether we believe that we stand under the authority of the apostolic tradition or are its masters.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!