Catholic World News

Pope: ‘War in Ukraine recalls urgent need for society of love’

April 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the FIAT Association, an organization founded by Cardinal Leo Suenens and Veronica O’Brien that arose from the Catholic charismatic movement.



“More than ever, we are called to be protagonists of an outgoing Church, under the impulse of the Holy Spirit,” Pope Francis said in his April 23 address. “In the eyes of our brothers and sisters who have become victims to the horrors of war, we see the profound and pressing need for a life marked by dignity, peace, and love.”



“May you draw from the source of goodness and truth through prayer and mission, and find strength in communion with the Risen Christ to see the world with a positive outlook and a gaze of love, hope, compassion, and tenderness, with special attention to people who are vulnerable and marginalized,” Pope Francis added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!