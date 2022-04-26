Catholic World News

Brazilian cardinal’s appearance alongside Bolsonaro causes controversy

April 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Orani João Tempesta of Rio de Janeiro recently appeared at a ceremony alongside Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The year 2022 is an election year in Brazil, with presidential and congressional elections scheduled for October.

