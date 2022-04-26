Catholic World News

‘Cultivate the culture of encounter,’ Pope tells students from Belfast

April 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On April 25, Pope Francis received pilgrims from the Catholic chaplaincy at Queen’s University, Belfast in Northern Ireland.



“The Christian faith is fundamentally about an encounter with Jesus Christ,” Pope Francis said. “If we truly believe in Jesus, we must do what Jesus does: encounter others, encounter our neighbors, in order to share with them the saving truth of the Gospel.”



“Building a culture of encounter in the service of God’s kingdom is personally demanding,” the Pope continued. “It is not simply about seeing, but looking; it is not about hearing, but listening; it is not about just meeting or passing people by, but stopping to engage with them about the things that really matter (cf. Phil 1:10).”

