French bishops’ leader welcomes Macron’s re-election

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the French bishops’ conference has remarked that the country’s people made a “choice of reason” in re-electing President Emmanuel Macron.



Although the episcopal conference remained neutral during the presidential campaign, Archbishop Eric de Moulins Beaufort told a Vatican Radio audience that the country had rejected the policy proposals of defeated candidate Marine Le Pen. He added that he was troubled by “growing divisions” in French politics.

