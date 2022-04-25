Catholic World News

Pope urges Sri Lanka to solve, prosecute 2019 Easter bombings

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Welcoming a delegation of Catholics from Sri Lanka to the Vatican on April 25, Pope Francis called for a thorough investigation of the Easter Sunday bombings that killed 270 people in 2019.



Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo—who led the delegation from Sri Lanka—has repeatedly criticized that country’s government for its failure to identify and prosecute the bombers. Pope Francis echoed that message, saying, “Let it be made clear once and for all who were responsible for these events.”

