Pope’s Easter greeting to Russian prelate: focus on peace

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “May the Holy Spirit transform our hearts and make us true peacemakers, especially for war-torn Ukraine,” Pope Francis wrote in an Easter message to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill.



The papal message was sent to the leaders of the Orthodox churches who celebrated Easter on April 24.



The Russian Orthodox Patriarchate posted the Pope’s message, with its prayer that the people of Ukraine could see “a new dawn that will end the darkness of war.”

