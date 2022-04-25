Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader, in Easter pastoral letter, lauds nation’s ‘unbroken spirit’

April 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, has issued an Easter pastoral letter in which he deplores historic and current Russian outrages against Ukraine.



The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church celebrated Easter on April 24, a week after Latin-rite Catholics.



“From a spiritual perspective it has become clear how our aggressive neighbor is unable to cast aside his false idols and how in them he continues to pursue his greatness at our cost,” the Major Archbishop wrote. “With his cruise missiles, bombs, and artillery shells, he seeks to instill fear, to drive us into the depths of the earth and non-existence, to bind us with eternal chains. And precisely in those underground shelters a miracle takes place—one of common prayer, selfless help of neighbor, unbroken spirit, and of demonstrating the power of the presence of God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!