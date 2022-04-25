Catholic World News

Vietnam, Vatican agree to a pontifical representative in Hanoi in the ‘near future’

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vietnam–Holy See Joint Working Group met in Hanoi on April 21-22.



Currently, the apostolic nuncio in Singapore also serves as pontifical representative to Vietnam. Following the meeting, the Vatican press office said that the parties had “agreed upon issues relevant to raising, in the near future, the level of relations between Vietnam and the Holy See from a non-resident to a resident Pontifical Representative and agreed on future steps to be undertaken to establish an office of the resident Pontifical Representative in Hanoi.”

