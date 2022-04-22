Catholic World News

Moscow-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox leader calls for humanitarian procession to Mariupol

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Onufriy, the Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), called for an Easter ceasefire and a humanitarian corridor to the besieged city of Mariupol.



“The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, with the help of the episcopate, clergy, monks, and faithful, is ready to organize a prayer procession from Orikhiv, Zaporozhye Province, to the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to provide emergency assistance and evacuate civilians,” he said. “The march could also take out wounded soldiers and take away the bodies of the dead.”

