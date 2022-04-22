Catholic World News

Vatican publishes text on families and the synod

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has published an eight-page text, Points of Reflection for a Synodal Journey with Families.



“Families wish to walk along the synodal path as pastoral and ecclesial subjects, giving their contribution with their own experience of joy and suffering to the mission of the Church,” according to the Dicastery, led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell. “Therefore, a truly synodal journey must help the Church to be enriched by the evangelizing presence of families and to treasure the experience and style that families can offer”

