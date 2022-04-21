Catholic World News

Swedish cardinal laments riots, religious intolerance

April 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm spoke with Vatican News about riots that have shaken Sweden in recent days, after reports that an anti-Muslim group planned a public burning of the Qu’ran.



At least 40 people have been arrested in the riots, and Cardinal Arborelius remarked that the country has experienced a “very violent Easter.”



The cardinal said that tensions have been aggravated by the fact that Muslim immigrants live apart from other groups in Swedish society, in neighborhoods troubled by poverty, unemployment, and crime. He said that the violence “makes it clear that Sweden has not been able to cope with the segregation.”

