Montreal Church ombudswoman details delays, resistance to complaint process

April 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In May 2021, the Archdiocese of Montreal hired attorney Marie Christine Kirouack as ombudswoman for abuse and misconduct cases. Citing “non-compliance with deadlines, delays and a failure by Church officials to follow up with people who are subject to complaints,” she called for a “major culture change” in the archdiocese,

