Catholic World News

NJ diocese agrees to $87.5M deal to settle abuse suits

April 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: If approved by a bankruptcy court judge, the Diocese of Camden’s $87.5M settlement agreement with 300 alleged victims “would exceed the nearly $85 million settlement in 2003 in the clergy abuse scandal in Boston, although it’s less than other settlements in California and Oregon,” according to the AP report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!