‘Nurture the desire for truth, goodness, and beauty,’ Pope tells Catholic educators

April 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 20, Pope Francis received members of the Global Researchers Advancing Catholic Education Project.



“In an age awash in information, often transmitted without wisdom or critical sense, the task of forming present and future generations of Catholic teachers and students remains as important as ever,” the Pope said, as he called on educators to form “the head, hands and heart together ... Catholic education is also evangelization: bearing witness to the joy of the Gospel and its power to renew our communities and provide hope and strength in facing wisely the challenges of the present time.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

