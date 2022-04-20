Catholic World News

Biden administration to remove conscience protection for health workers

April 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration plans to scrap a “conscience clause” in federal regulations that allowed health-care workers to opt out of participation in abortions and gender-change procedures.



The Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed plans to eliminate the clause, which was inserted by the Trump administration in 2018. The new regulations, creating crises of conscience for health-care workers, could be released soon.

