Catholic World News

WCC urges Patriarch Kirill: ‘Ask publicly for a ceasefire during the Resurrection service’

April 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on World Council of Churches

CWN Editor's Note: 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the World Council of Churches (WCC), which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Its interim leader—Father Ioan Sauca, a Romanian Orthodox priest—has asked the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to call for a ceasefire on the night of April 23-24, during the celebration of the Easter Vigil according to Eastern liturgical calendars.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!