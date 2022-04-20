Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox leader backs war in Ukraine, divides flock

April 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Whether warning about the ‘external enemies’ attempting to divide the ‘united people’ of Russia and Ukraine, or very publicly blessing the generals leading soldiers in the field, Patriarch Kirill has become one of the war’s most prominent backers,” the Post notes. “His sermons echo, and in some cases even supply, the rhetoric that President Vladimir Putin has used to justify the assault on cities and civilians.”

