‘Share your fears and they disappear,’ Pope tells 100,000 Italian teenagers

April 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On Easter Monday, Pope Francis presided over a prayer vigil for Italian teenagers on pilgrimage to St. Peter’s Square.



Reflecting on John 21:1-19, the Pope said that “there are moments in which life puts us to the test and makes us feel the weight of our frailty ... We should not be afraid to say: ‘I’m afraid of the dark!’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

