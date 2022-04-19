Catholic World News

Pope Francis to make 3 Canadian stops in July to meet residential school survivors, sources say

April 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Unnamed “sources involved in the planning of the trip” told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that Pope Francis “will likely make stops in Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit” to meet with residential school survivors.



“The Canadian bishops are grateful that Pope Francis has accepted their invitation to visit Canada on a pilgrimage of healing and reconciliation,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement.

