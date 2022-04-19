Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox leader open to receiving bishops, parishes from Moscow Patriarchate

April 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Orthodox Times

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine said that he is open to receiving bishops, dioceses, and parishes from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) into his church.



“We have already started this dialogue from the bottom up because we accept those parishes that are ready for unity,” said Metropolitan Epiphanius I. “The process has progressed in various areas, not only in the west and center, but also in the east, in Kyiv, and in the south ... What is done with love will have a future, and what with compulsion will not.”



The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, granted canonical recognition to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in 2019—a decision condemned by the Russian Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!